Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries
Ukraine has targeted Russia's Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries in overnight attacks, leading to fires at both locations. This strategy aims to undermine Russia's financial capabilities to sustain its war efforts by damaging their oil infrastructure.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strategic offensive move, Ukraine has launched attacks against Russia's Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries, confirming the incidents on Saturday with resulting fires.
The Ukrainian general staff revealed that these overnight assaults are part of an extended campaign to curtail Russia's economic leverage by targeting critical oil infrastructure.
This ongoing tactic seeks to erode Moscow's fiscal capacity to fund its military engagements.