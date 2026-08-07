World food prices hit 3-year high in July as weather and war weigh, FAO says
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization reported a significant rise in world food prices in July to their highest level in over three years.
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World food prices rose in July to their highest in more than three years as adverse weather and war escalation in the Gulf and Black Sea supported crop markets, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday.
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