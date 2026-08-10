PM Modi Celebrates Commonwealth Heroes at Landmark Gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an inspiring gathering at his residence on Sunday, interacted with medal winners from India's Commonwealth Games 2026 team. He lauded their hard work and dedication, noting that their achievements have brought immense glory to the nation and motivated countless young Indians to pursue sports.

During the engagement, PM Modi expressed how athletes have been regular and esteemed visitors to his residence, praising their persistent efforts to clinch victories for India. Highlighting their influence, he remarked that the athletes' medals inspire the youth far more effectively than words alone.

The Prime Minister engaged with individual athletes, including women's shot put F57 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar, recalling her promise to nurture her daughters as future athletes. The meeting, filled with light-hearted moments and motivational exchanges, emphasized the necessary development of a sports culture for consistent international success.