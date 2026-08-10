Parliamentary Standstill: Sanjay Raut Demands Answers on Jantar Mantar Incident

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, announced on Monday that parliamentary sessions will face continued interruptions until the no-confidence motion is discussed and clarity is provided on the Jantar Mantar incident. The incident involves alleged attacks on protestors and holds individuals accountable.

During a briefing in the national capital, Raut emphasized the necessity for an explanation regarding orders given during the protest attack, asserting that no legislative bills will be approved smoothly until these issues are addressed. Raut further noted that there should be no surprise over MPs meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituency matters.

Highlighting interactions between MPs and the Prime Minister, he referred to Supriya Sule's proposition of collectively addressing issues with the PM, clarifying there is nothing suspicious about such meetings. He criticized West Bengal's law and order, questioning the response to an alleged assault on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy.