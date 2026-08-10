Parliamentary Standstill: Sanjay Raut Demands Answers on Jantar Mantar Incident

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, declared ongoing disruptions in Parliament until a no-confidence motion and the Jantar Mantar incident are addressed. He highlighted MPs' interactions with PM Modi regarding constituency issues while criticizing West Bengal's law and order following an alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee's convoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:57 IST
Parliamentary Standstill: Sanjay Raut Demands Answers on Jantar Mantar Incident
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, announced on Monday that parliamentary sessions will face continued interruptions until the no-confidence motion is discussed and clarity is provided on the Jantar Mantar incident. The incident involves alleged attacks on protestors and holds individuals accountable.

During a briefing in the national capital, Raut emphasized the necessity for an explanation regarding orders given during the protest attack, asserting that no legislative bills will be approved smoothly until these issues are addressed. Raut further noted that there should be no surprise over MPs meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituency matters.

Highlighting interactions between MPs and the Prime Minister, he referred to Supriya Sule's proposition of collectively addressing issues with the PM, clarifying there is nothing suspicious about such meetings. He criticized West Bengal's law and order, questioning the response to an alleged assault on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026