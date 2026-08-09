Gen Z vs BJP: Unrest Over NEET Paper Leaks Spurs Political Repercussions

In a fiery exchange, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut openly criticized Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statements concerning the Gen Z-led protests against the NEET-UG paper leaks, asserting that the youth were not misled, but rather provoked by the repeated mishandling by the Education Ministry.

Raut urged Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to engage in meaningful discussions about Gen Z, pointing to repeated exam disruptions as a significant cause of frustration. Instead of labeling the youth as misled or inciting, Raut suggested the leadership should better understand and address their challenges.

In response, Pradhan, reflecting on his resignation, underscored the critical importance of nurturing Gen Z, acknowledging their role as future leaders. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling their aspirations, framing his previous ministerial position as secondary to the nation's future interests.