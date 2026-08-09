Gen Z vs BJP: Unrest Over NEET Paper Leaks Spurs Political Repercussions
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's comments on Gen Z student protests against NEET-UG paper leaks. Raut accused BJP leaders of mishandling education issues, provoking students. Pradhan, addressing resignation reasons, emphasized Gen Z's significance to India's future and called for understanding their aspirations.
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In a fiery exchange, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut openly criticized Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statements concerning the Gen Z-led protests against the NEET-UG paper leaks, asserting that the youth were not misled, but rather provoked by the repeated mishandling by the Education Ministry.
Raut urged Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to engage in meaningful discussions about Gen Z, pointing to repeated exam disruptions as a significant cause of frustration. Instead of labeling the youth as misled or inciting, Raut suggested the leadership should better understand and address their challenges.
In response, Pradhan, reflecting on his resignation, underscored the critical importance of nurturing Gen Z, acknowledging their role as future leaders. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling their aspirations, framing his previous ministerial position as secondary to the nation's future interests.