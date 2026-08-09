YSRCP and AAP Leaders Unite in Solidarity for International Indigenous Peoples' Day

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Arvind Kejriwal extend heartfelt greetings to the tribal community on International Indigenous Peoples' Day. While Reddy celebrates their cultural heritage, Kejriwal laments historical injustices faced by the community. Both leaders emphasize the importance of preserving resources and cultural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST
YSRCP and AAP Leaders Unite in Solidarity for International Indigenous Peoples' Day
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to social media to express his warm wishes to the tribal community. Praising their connection with nature and ancestral traditions, Reddy highlighted the significance of preserving their rich heritage.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, also acknowledged the day, pointing out the injustices suffered by the tribal community over the past 75 years. He alleged their resources have been exploited, hindering their progress compared to other communities across the country.

Kejriwal emphasized that the Aam Aadmi Party actively supports tribal rights, citing the example of AAP leader Chaitar Vasava, who remains imprisoned due to his activism. The leaders reflect on the need for legislative changes like the PESA Act to ensure fair treatment and resource allocation for the tribal communities.

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