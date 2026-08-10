YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Naidu Over Medical Student's Tragic Death

In a scathing critique, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the governance of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The critique came in the aftermath of the tragic death of a medical postgraduate student, Dr. Priyanka, whose demise prompted accusations of police negligence and political favoritism.

Reddy expressed his grief and solidarity with Dr. Priyanka's family, underlining their hard-fought journey to secure a medical career for their daughter. In a compassionate message, he conveyed condolences and strength to the bereaved family while condemning the state machinery's failure to uphold justice and constitutional principles.

Addressing the incident vividly, Reddy highlighted the unresponsiveness of the police who downplayed the incident as a mere accident despite compelling evidence, including CCTV footage. He accused the ruling government of turning Andhra Pradesh into a hub for liquor and drug proliferation, further alleging that CM Naidu uses law enforcement for political gains rather than public service.