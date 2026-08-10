Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indices exhibited minor fluctuations at the open, as investors processed significant developments in the Middle East. The potential impact on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz added to the cautious market sentiment.

As the week commenced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a modest increase of 35.7 points, equivalent to 0.07%, reaching 54,072.66.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite displayed slight downturns, with the former declining by 5.9 points, or 0.08%, to 7,751.74, while the latter dropped by 10.2 points, or 0.04%, settling at 26,680.444 as trading began.