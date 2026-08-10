ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association have criticized the ICC for altering the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup format just 18 months before the event. The new Super Series phase could limit opportunities for Associate Members, raising concerns about the growth of global cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:20 IST
ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change
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Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association have strongly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for implementing last-minute changes to the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup format. The changes, which introduce a Super Series phase, will see the 12th, 13th, and 14th ranked teams contest a tri-series, with only one team advancing to the next round.

The two Associate Member boards expressed their disappointment in a joint statement, highlighting a lack of communication and labeling the changes as a setback for Associate Member cricket. They argue that the move risks undermining recent progress in expanding the global game.

As cricket seeks to broaden its reach and engage new audiences, the boards caution against reducing opportunities for emerging nations. The 2027 World Cup is set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, but these changes have already sparked controversy among the cricketing community.

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