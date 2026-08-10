Breaking Barriers: Omar Artan Makes History as Top Referee

Omar Artan is set to become the first non-European to officiate at the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg. Despite past travel challenges, Artan has thrived, becoming a top African referee and inspiring others to pursue their dreams. His UEFA appointment showcases strengthening ties with African football through a new cooperation agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:26 IST
Breaking Barriers: Omar Artan Makes History as Top Referee
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Omar Artan, a prominent Somali referee, is making history as he prepares to officiate the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg, marking a first for a non-European official at the prestigious event.

At just 34, Artan has already officiated the CAF Champions League final and earned the title of CAF Men's Referee of the Year. His appointment to the UEFA game stems from a new partnership aimed at bolstering ties between UEFA and the Confederation of African Football.

Despite facing visa issues due to U.S. immigration policies, Artan remains an inspiring figure in the sports world, advocating for aspiring referees to 'never stop dreaming'. His journey underscores both personal and professional triumphs amid challenging circumstances.

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