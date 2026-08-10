BJP MP Challenges US Congressman Over Misguided Claims on FCRA Bill

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has addressed US Congressman Riley Moore's claims on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Kumar argues that Moore's interpretation, suggesting government control over churches, is misguided. He explains the bill focuses on managing foreign contributions and safeguarding religious places.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:25 IST
BJP MP Challenges US Congressman Over Misguided Claims on FCRA Bill
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed response to comments made by US Congressman Riley Moore, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has firmly dismissed allegations that the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, would sanction government control over churches. Kumar described Moore’s interpretation as an 'exaggerated and misguided version' of the bill's actual intent and provisions.

Kumar underscored that the legislation primarily deals with the administration of foreign contributions when an organization’s FCRA registration ends. The bill establishes a Designated Authority to manage and dispose of assets from these contributions, ensuring all religious sites maintain their character, thereby preserving churches, temples, and mosques as they are.

While acknowledging that domestic criticism of the bill is valid, Kumar took issue with Moore’s depiction of it as an attack on Christians. He invited Moore to India to discuss the matter with Christian leaders directly. Kumar highlighted constitutional protections for religious freedom and reiterated the historical roots of Christianity in India.

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