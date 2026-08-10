Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Australian opener Jake Weatherald is eagerly anticipating his first home Test at Darwin, set to start on August 13. Weatherald has been adjusting his game after a subpar home Ashes performance earlier this year, aiming to impress in front of his local crowd.

Teaming up with Travis Head at the series opener, Weatherald returns home at 31, a momentous occasion given his Darwin roots. Weatherald expressed pride in representing his country, especially in front of Territorians whom he considers dear to his journey.

After a modest performance in the Ashes last season, Weatherald has been fine-tuning his skills, including a successful county stint with Leicestershire. Now, he is ready and eager to demonstrate his refined approach with hopes of boosting Australia's World Test Championship campaign.