Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Jake Weatherald is set for a memorable homecoming as he prepares for his inaugural home Test in Darwin. The Australian opener, aiming to contribute to the World Test Championship campaign, has refined his game following the Ashes and a successful stint in county cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:20 IST
Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin
Jake Weatherald. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Australian opener Jake Weatherald is eagerly anticipating his first home Test at Darwin, set to start on August 13. Weatherald has been adjusting his game after a subpar home Ashes performance earlier this year, aiming to impress in front of his local crowd.

Teaming up with Travis Head at the series opener, Weatherald returns home at 31, a momentous occasion given his Darwin roots. Weatherald expressed pride in representing his country, especially in front of Territorians whom he considers dear to his journey.

After a modest performance in the Ashes last season, Weatherald has been fine-tuning his skills, including a successful county stint with Leicestershire. Now, he is ready and eager to demonstrate his refined approach with hopes of boosting Australia's World Test Championship campaign.

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