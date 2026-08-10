Paks Nuclear Plant Powers Up: Impact on Hungary's Energy Landscape

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary is ramping up operations on its reactor 2, according to a statement from the operator. The reactor is expected to hit full capacity by 2000 GMT on Monday.

The plant, a significant source of Hungary's electrical power, has been running at a mere 10% of its total capacity. This reduced output is primarily due to a plunge in the Danube's water levels, leaving just one of the plant's eight turbines functional.

Efforts to restore the plant's performance underline its crucial role in Hungary's energy supply, especially as the facility accounts for nearly 50% of the country’s electricity generation.