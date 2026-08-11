Diplomatic Victory as Russia Releases Ex-Marine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia has released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman after negotiations with President Vladimir Putin. Trump expressed gratitude for the decision, highlighting that Russia did not seek a prisoner exchange. No terms were specified for Gilman's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 21:46 IST
Diplomatic Victory as Russia Releases Ex-Marine
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  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the release of American citizen and ex-Marine Robert Gilman from a Russian prison. This announcement follows discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The surprising gesture by Russia did not involve a reciprocal exchange, as emphasized by President Trump in his statement on Truth Social.

The U.S. administration appreciated Russia's decision, marking a rare moment of diplomatic agreement between the two nations. Details of Gilman's detention and subsequent release remain sparse.

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