Diplomatic Victory as Russia Releases Ex-Marine

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the release of American citizen and ex-Marine Robert Gilman from a Russian prison. This announcement follows discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The surprising gesture by Russia did not involve a reciprocal exchange, as emphasized by President Trump in his statement on Truth Social.

The U.S. administration appreciated Russia's decision, marking a rare moment of diplomatic agreement between the two nations. Details of Gilman's detention and subsequent release remain sparse.