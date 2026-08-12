Power Struggles: Repeated Attacks Plunge South Zawiya into Darkness
An attack on Libya's South Zawiya substation has led to a widespread power outage, impacting areas south of the city. The General Electricity Company of Libya reports ongoing attacks causing severe damage, necessitating the withdrawal of technical teams and likely resulting in further delays to power restoration.
- Country:
- Libya
An attack on the South Zawiya substation in Libya has led to a complete power outage, affecting a significant region south of the city of Zawiya, the nation's General Electricity Company reported on Wednesday.
The company highlighted that repeated attacks on this critical infrastructure have inflicted severe damage to the Zawiya power station. These incidents have compelled the company to withdraw its technical teams from the site due to safety concerns.
The General Electricity Company warns that this withdrawal could lead to further delays in the maintenance and restoration of electricity services, potentially prolonging the blackout for affected communities. The situation underscores the challenges of ensuring infrastructure security amidst ongoing instability.
ALSO READ
-
Drone Attacks Ignite Unrest in Libya's Oil Heartland
-
Drone Attack on Libya's Largest Oil Refinery: A Fifth Strike Raises Concerns
-
Drone Attacks Threaten Libya’s Oil Sector Stability
-
Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Operations in Libya's Strategic Zawiya City
-
Libya’s Zawiya Refinery Battles Fire Amid Drone Attacks