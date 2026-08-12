U.S. Consumer Prices May Modestly Rise, Impacting Federal Reserve Plans

In July, U.S. consumer prices likely rose moderately, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's plans regarding interest rates. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected to show a slight rebound after a decline in June. Economists cite reduced gasoline prices contributing to this moderate increase.

Despite favorable conditions from gasoline prices, inflation pressures persist due to ongoing Middle East conflicts affecting oil prices. The core CPI is expected to rise 0.2% from the previous month, translating into a 2.5% year-on-year increase. These figures are closely watched as the Federal Reserve considers potential policy adjustments.

The anticipated CPI data reflects broader economic implications, with the cost of living impacting U.S. citizens' perspectives on current political leadership. As midterm elections approach, economic conditions might play a significant role in shaping public opinion and electoral outcomes.