Turbulence at Tata: Chairman Considers a Step Down Amid Shareholder Tensions

Amid escalating tension with Tata Trusts, the charitable arm controlling 66% of Tata Sons, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran is contemplating stepping down. This possible exit arises amidst strategic disagreements and controversial board representation discussions.

The ongoing friction peaked with the dispute surrounding minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji's exit, resulting in the removal of a Tata Sons director. No official decision regarding Chandrasekaran's exit has been finalized, and Tata Sons remains silent on the issue.

Upcoming decisions at the August 18 annual general meeting could influence Chandrasekaran's future, as previous delays in reappointment discussions underscore Noel Tata's opposition. Chairman since 2017, Chandrasekaran's journey within Tata began with Tata Consultancy Services in 1987.