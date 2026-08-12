Taiwan has criticized upcoming Chinese-Indonesian naval drills off its east coast, describing such maneuvers as provocative and an attempt by Beijing to assert control over the waters near its territory. The exercises are reportedly a navigational exercise, involving China's cooperation with an Indonesian vessel.

The drills, the first of their kind in this region with a foreign navy, come at a time of mounting apprehension in Taiwan, as well as in Washington and Western nations. This move follows China's increased maritime presence and demonstrates a geopolitical strategy rather than an immediate military threat to Taiwan, according to Wu Tien-jen, an intelligence officer in Taipei.

As Taiwan conducts its annual Han Kuang war games to simulate countering a Chinese attack, the island's government emphasizes that only the Taiwanese population should determine the island's future, dismissing Beijing's military presence and claims over Taiwan as mere political ploys.