Taiwan Condemns Chinese-Indonesian Naval Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan's government criticizes planned naval drills by China and Indonesia near its coast, claiming they create a false impression of Chinese control over the waters. The exercises have raised concerns in Taipei and Western capitals amidst Taiwan's ongoing annual Han Kuang war games simulating defense against potential Chinese aggression.
- Country:
- China
Taiwan has criticized upcoming Chinese-Indonesian naval drills off its east coast, describing such maneuvers as provocative and an attempt by Beijing to assert control over the waters near its territory. The exercises are reportedly a navigational exercise, involving China's cooperation with an Indonesian vessel.
The drills, the first of their kind in this region with a foreign navy, come at a time of mounting apprehension in Taiwan, as well as in Washington and Western nations. This move follows China's increased maritime presence and demonstrates a geopolitical strategy rather than an immediate military threat to Taiwan, according to Wu Tien-jen, an intelligence officer in Taipei.
As Taiwan conducts its annual Han Kuang war games to simulate countering a Chinese attack, the island's government emphasizes that only the Taiwanese population should determine the island's future, dismissing Beijing's military presence and claims over Taiwan as mere political ploys.
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