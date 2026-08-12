China's Capital Endures the Fury of the Strongest Typhoon

China's strongest typhoon of the year inundated key roads and stranded vehicles in Beijing. It set new rainfall records in central and eastern provinces. This typhoon, worsened by climate change and El Niño effects, has caused significant disruptions, including traffic and economic losses, as extreme rainfall continues across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:59 IST
China's Capital Endures the Fury of the Strongest Typhoon
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  • Country:
  • China

A powerful typhoon has struck China, causing severe flooding in the capital, Beijing, and impacting vast regions across the nation. This weather event has set new rainfall records in central and eastern areas, exacerbating challenges posed by the ongoing climate crisis and the El Niño phenomenon.

In an effort to mitigate damage, authorities declared a high-level rainstorm warning, leading to the suspension of hundreds of bus routes and the temporary closure of major tourist attractions. Additionally, reduced operations were observed across several subway lines.

As the typhoon weakens, its remnants still pose significant threats of flooding, bringing challenges to daily life and economic activities. In response, meteorologists are turning to advanced AI weather models to improve forecasting and prepare for future extreme weather events.

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