Bilateral relations between India and China hinge on maintaining peace along their disputed Himalayan border, India’s foreign ministry emphasized amid reports of renewed military tensions. The statement reiterates India's stance in the run-up to the BRICS summit in New Delhi, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to attend.

As tensions persist, China's foreign ministry characterized the border situation as "generally stable." Both nations have agreed to uphold dialogue through diplomatic and military channels, seeking tranquility in the disputed region. Talks took place during a recent joint consultation held in New Delhi.

An incident reported near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh indicated renewed confrontations, despite dismissals from Indian defense authorities labeling such reports as unsubstantiated. While face-offs are occasional along the extensive frontier, both countries previously aimed to resolve past clashes through dialogue.