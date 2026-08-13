Change in Leadership: Shafik Steps Down from Advisor Role

Minouche Shafik has resigned from her role as the chief economic advisor to the UK Prime Minister. She was appointed by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer but has not been retained by Andy Burnham's administration. The news report comes from Bloomberg News, though Reuters has not verified it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:01 IST
Change in Leadership: Shafik Steps Down from Advisor Role
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Minouche Shafik, once holding high-profile positions such as deputy governor at the Bank of England and director at the International Monetary Fund, is stepping down from her role as chief economic advisor to the UK Prime Minister, according to Bloomberg News. The departure indicates a shift in leadership as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham takes office.

Shafik was appointed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but it appears she will not be continuing her role under the current administration. This significant change has yet to be officially confirmed by UK's Downing Street.

As Reuters seeks verification of the report, it remains unclear how this development will impact future economic strategies under Burnham's leadership. Analysts and stakeholders are closely watching the situation for official confirmations and plausible policy shifts.

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