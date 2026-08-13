Change in Leadership: Shafik Steps Down from Advisor Role

Minouche Shafik, once holding high-profile positions such as deputy governor at the Bank of England and director at the International Monetary Fund, is stepping down from her role as chief economic advisor to the UK Prime Minister, according to Bloomberg News. The departure indicates a shift in leadership as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham takes office.

Shafik was appointed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but it appears she will not be continuing her role under the current administration. This significant change has yet to be officially confirmed by UK's Downing Street.

As Reuters seeks verification of the report, it remains unclear how this development will impact future economic strategies under Burnham's leadership. Analysts and stakeholders are closely watching the situation for official confirmations and plausible policy shifts.