AI Firms Elevate Nasdaq Amid Inflation Stability
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained on strong quarterly reports from AI practitioners like CoreWeave, amid mild inflation data suggesting the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates. The positive market response was buoyed by advances in AI and semiconductor stocks, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
- Country:
- United States
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday, spurred by robust quarterly results from AI infrastructure companies such as CoreWeave. Market confidence grew as mild inflation figures supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would not alter interest rates in the upcoming September meeting.
The U.S. consumer price index showed minimal growth in July, with gasoline prices decreasing for the second consecutive month. This benign inflation trend has eased fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve, noted Robert Pavlik, a senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.
In addition to CoreWeave's promising second-quarter earnings, data center operators like IREN and Applied Digital saw gains. Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron Technology also experienced growth. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions linger as discussions between the U.S. and Iran remain stalled amid ongoing shipping attacks.
ALSO READ
-
Tech Rally Boosts Markets Amid Steady Inflation Outlook
-
Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns
-
AI Infrastructure Powers Tech Stock Surge Amid Stable Interest Rate Forecasts
-
Foxconn Reaches New Heights with Record Second Quarter Profits Amid AI Boom
-
Nebius Surges with AI Infrastructure Demand: A $582 Million Success Story