Xavi Hernandez Takes the Helm: Leading the Netherlands to 2030

Xavi Hernandez has been named as the new head coach of the Netherlands national football team on a contract running until the 2030 World Cup. The 46-year-old will take charge for the first time, succeeding Ronald Koeman, as he returns to coaching after a break since 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:40 IST
Xavi Hernandez Takes the Helm: Leading the Netherlands to 2030
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Xavi Hernandez has officially been appointed as the head coach of the Netherlands' national football team, marking his return to coaching with a contract until the 2030 World Cup, the Dutch football federation announced on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Spaniard steps in to fill the shoes of Ronald Koeman, becoming the first foreign coach since Austria's Ernst Happel in 1978.

Xavi, who last managed Barcelona until 2024, brings his strategic prowess to the Dutch side, aiming for a standout performance at upcoming international tournaments. Koeman, who left following a run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals and a World Cup round of 32 exit, had previously helmed the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020.

This appointment sets the stage for Xavi's debut against Germany in the Nations League on September 24, as he seeks to impact his first national squad role.

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