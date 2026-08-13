Why Are New Sanctions on Russia Stalled?

Two senior Democratic U.S. senators questioned Trump administration officials on their decision to pause new sanctions targeting entities that assist Russia in evading current restrictions related to its invasion of Ukraine. This inquiry comes as peace negotiations remain unproductive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:02 IST
Why Are New Sanctions on Russia Stalled?
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Two senior Democratic senators have challenged the Trump administration over its decision to halt the imposition of new sanctions. These sanctions are aimed at companies, banks, and other entities that allegedly help Russia bypass existing restrictions.

The senators emphasized the limited progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as a pressing reason for this inquiry.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the current sanctions have not deterred Russia's actions, leading to calls for a more robust approach.

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