Ceasefire Confusion: Iran and U.S. at a Crossroads

Iran denies any talks with the U.S. on extending a ceasefire deal, claiming it never officially commenced. Reports suggest ongoing discussions about the U.S. rejoining the interim agreement. The deal, designed to limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifted sanctions, quickly failed after U.S. withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:01 IST
Ceasefire Confusion: Iran and U.S. at a Crossroads
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Tehran has denied any ongoing discussions with the United States about extending a ceasefire under their June interim agreement, emphasizing that the deal never started officially. This statement came in response to a report by Turkey's Anadolu news agency, citing Pakistani sources, which claimed both nations had agreed to extend a 60-day ceasefire.

The original deal, which called for an end to military operations, quickly broke down. U.S. President Donald Trump declared it 'over' on July 7, and Iran's foreign ministry subsequently labeled it 'suspended.' An Iranian source highlighted that the U.S. violated the agreement within 48 hours of signing and withdrew days later.

Despite the reported ceasefire extension, discussions through mediators about the U.S. rejoining the deal remain stagnant. The 60-day period was intended to negotiate a final deal on Iran's nuclear program. However, no progress on this has been made, according to the Iranian source.

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