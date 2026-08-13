European Shares Rise Amid Oil Price Decline

European shares saw a slight increase as oil prices dropped due to demand concerns. The STOXX 600 rose by 0.2%, though the FTSE 100 dipped despite positive economic data from the UK. Travel stocks gained, while Maersk reported strong profits, boosting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:49 IST
European Shares Rise Amid Oil Price Decline
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European shares edged higher on Thursday, with a decline in oil prices shifting focus to demand concerns amid stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.2% as of 0714 GMT. In contrast, the FTSE 100 fell 0.3% despite signs of economic growth in the UK for June, offering some reassurance over the country's growth outlook.

As the European earnings season nears its end, companies like Maersk reported significant profits. Maersk's profits exceeded forecasts, boosted by heightened demand and new earnings guidance amid ongoing Middle East conflicts, which further energized the shipping and banking sectors.

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