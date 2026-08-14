Kyrgyzstan's President Japarov Eyes Second Term Amid Political Unrest

Kyrgyzstan's current President, Sadyr Japarov, has declared his intention to compete for a second term in the presidential election scheduled for January next year.

In a recent interview, Japarov confirmed his plans publicly for the first time, emphasizing that the election process will allow any interested candidates to participate.

Japarov, who gained power amid the 2020 protests, aims to strengthen his position in a nation known for its political upheaval, where presidents have been repeatedly ousted through public demonstrations.