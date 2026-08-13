Zambia's Electoral Showdown: Economic Gains vs. Cost of Living

Zambia's election tests President Hakainde Hichilema's economic achievements against economic challenges, as he seeks a second term. While his main competitor, Brian Mundubile, garners support, voters weigh whether economic gains have improved everyday life amid widespread poverty. The election outcome will shape Zambia's future economic and political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:19 IST
Zambia's Electoral Showdown: Economic Gains vs. Cost of Living
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambians headed to the polls in a critical election that serves as a referendum on President Hakainde Hichilema's economic progress since taking office in 2021. Despite an upswing in economic indicators, ordinary citizens face a high cost of living, clouding Hichilema’s prospects for re-election.

Hichilema’s main rival, first-time contender Brian Mundubile, has capitalized on these economic concerns to attract significant public support. As some Zambians express skepticism about the claimed economic achievements, the fairness of the election process has been questioned, with reports of voting delays and political repression allegations.

Beyond electoral politics, Zambia holds geopolitical significance as Africa's second-largest copper producer. The election outcome will impact foreign investment dynamics, especially with strategic interest from major powers such as the U.S. and China. The results are expected on Monday, with both candidates expressing confidence in victory.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Resumes Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Improved Security

U.S. Resumes Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Improved Security

United States
2
U.S. Navy's Strategic Blockade on Iranian Ports: A Persistent Power Play

U.S. Navy's Strategic Blockade on Iranian Ports: A Persistent Power Play

United States
3
Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions with France

Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions with France

Mali
4
Explosive Incident Rocks Italian Munitions Factory

Explosive Incident Rocks Italian Munitions Factory

Italy

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026