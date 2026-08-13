Zambia's Electoral Showdown: Economic Gains vs. Cost of Living

Zambians headed to the polls in a critical election that serves as a referendum on President Hakainde Hichilema's economic progress since taking office in 2021. Despite an upswing in economic indicators, ordinary citizens face a high cost of living, clouding Hichilema’s prospects for re-election.

Hichilema’s main rival, first-time contender Brian Mundubile, has capitalized on these economic concerns to attract significant public support. As some Zambians express skepticism about the claimed economic achievements, the fairness of the election process has been questioned, with reports of voting delays and political repression allegations.

Beyond electoral politics, Zambia holds geopolitical significance as Africa's second-largest copper producer. The election outcome will impact foreign investment dynamics, especially with strategic interest from major powers such as the U.S. and China. The results are expected on Monday, with both candidates expressing confidence in victory.