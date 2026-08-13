Zambia Votes Amid Presidential Economic Challenges

Zambians participated in a crucial national election on Thursday to determine the continuation of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. The election poses a test for Hichilema, who has navigated the nation through economic recovery following a significant debt default crisis during the pandemic era.

Despite favorable economic forecasts and his incumbency advantage, the election presents challenges as the cost of living remains a contentious issue among voters. Political newcomer Brian Mundubile has gained attention with significant public support, challenging Hichilema's narrative of economic resurgence.

The voting process has not been without controversy, with complaints about political repression surfacing, although government sources dispute these claims. The election’s results will reveal whether the president’s economic policies resonate enough with the voters to secure him a second term.