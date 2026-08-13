African Football Associations: Walking the Tightrope in FIFA Politics

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino navigates through a stormy period in his leadership, African football associations are emerging as pivotal players in his re-election campaign.

While the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has voiced its support for Infantino, the unity of African associations is not guaranteed. Historical patterns suggest potential fractures, as seen in past FIFA elections where African members have defied CAF endorsements.

The current controversy surrounding Infantino stems from his past plans to sell World Cup commercial rights, inciting backlash from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF. Despite recent formal endorsements from several African countries, Infantino faces uncertainty, with African associations waiting to see if a challenger will emerge ahead of next March's election.