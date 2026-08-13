African Football Associations: Walking the Tightrope in FIFA Politics

Amid the turmoil surrounding FIFA President Gianni Infantino, African football associations' support remains a linchpin in his re-election bid. Despite backing from CAF, African votes are not guaranteed, with historical precedents of African associations breaking ranks. Infantino's plans have sparked controversy, affecting his support base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:22 IST
African Football Associations: Walking the Tightrope in FIFA Politics
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As FIFA President Gianni Infantino navigates through a stormy period in his leadership, African football associations are emerging as pivotal players in his re-election campaign.

While the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has voiced its support for Infantino, the unity of African associations is not guaranteed. Historical patterns suggest potential fractures, as seen in past FIFA elections where African members have defied CAF endorsements.

The current controversy surrounding Infantino stems from his past plans to sell World Cup commercial rights, inciting backlash from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF. Despite recent formal endorsements from several African countries, Infantino faces uncertainty, with African associations waiting to see if a challenger will emerge ahead of next March's election.

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