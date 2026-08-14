Chad's Presidential Pardon: Succes Masra Freed

In a move that could reshape Chad's political landscape, President Mahamat Idriss Deby has issued a pardon to Succes Masra, a key opposition leader.

Masra's imprisonment for over a year stemmed from charges of inciting violence and complicity to murder. Despite these serious allegations, President Deby's decision reflects a strategic shift in the country's politics.

The pardon arrives as Chad continues to navigate complex political challenges and signifies a potential turning point in national unity efforts.