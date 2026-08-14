Political Visa Turmoil: Andy Lopez Beltran's U.S. Predicament

Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has alleged that his U.S. visa was revoked as a result of political motivations by U.S. officials, Marco Rubio and Christopher Landau. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lopez Beltran expressed his dissatisfaction, claiming no wrongdoing was involved.

Having recently resigned from the leadership of the ruling Morena party, which his father founded, Lopez Beltran is setting his sights on a congressional seat in the 2027 midterm elections. The visa revoke, he described, was a 'crude and perverse act' and urged Trump to address these concerns.

The move comes amid broader U.S. actions which have reportedly impacted at least 50 Mexican politicians, sparking criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum who labeled the revocations as 'essentially political'. Lopez Beltran criticized the U.S. as undergoing a period of 'hatred, racism, and drug addiction.'