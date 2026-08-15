Tehran's Defiant Stance on the Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi declared that Tehran would not be intimidated by threats from the U.S. following President Donald Trump's assertion of claiming the Strait of Hormuz. Gharibabadi emphasized that this strategic waterway could only be controlled by Iran's authority.
- Country:
- United States
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, has emphasized Tehran's unwillingness to bow down to U.S. provocations regarding the control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Gharibabadi issued a strong response to President Donald Trump's recent comments about declaring the strategic region U.S. territory.
He stressed via his social media post that any operational control over the waterway remains exclusively under Iran's jurisdiction.
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