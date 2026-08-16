Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Economic Hub

Ukrainian drones launched a major overnight attack on Moscow's outskirts, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The attack targeted warehouses, including those of online retailer Wildberries. Ukraine is focusing on disrupting Russia's economic infrastructure, accusing Wildberries of aiding military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 13:20 IST
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Economic Hub
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, causing considerable damage and resulting in the death of an 83-year-old man. Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that several others were injured during the attacks, which primarily struck Podolsk and other nearby areas.

The strikes hit strategic sites including a warehouse in Domodedovo, close to a major Moscow airport. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that a total of 822 drones had been intercepted throughout the country, highlighting the scale of the offensive.

Footage by Reuters captured a massive smoke plume rising from Wildberries' Koledino warehouse, approximately 45 km south of Moscow. Ukraine alleges the retailer handles military goods and is focusing on destabilizing Russian economic networks supporting its military campaign.

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