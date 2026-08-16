Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Economic Hub

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, causing considerable damage and resulting in the death of an 83-year-old man. Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that several others were injured during the attacks, which primarily struck Podolsk and other nearby areas.

The strikes hit strategic sites including a warehouse in Domodedovo, close to a major Moscow airport. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that a total of 822 drones had been intercepted throughout the country, highlighting the scale of the offensive.

Footage by Reuters captured a massive smoke plume rising from Wildberries' Koledino warehouse, approximately 45 km south of Moscow. Ukraine alleges the retailer handles military goods and is focusing on destabilizing Russian economic networks supporting its military campaign.