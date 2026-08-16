Rugby-New Zealand sweating on injury concerns ahead of first test against Springboks

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie expressed concern over Damian McKenzie's ankle injury ahead of the four-test series against South Africa, but is optimistic about Will Jordan and Cam Roigard's recoveries.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 13:09 IST
Rugby-New Zealand sweating on injury concerns ahead of first test against Springboks
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie admitted on Saturday to some ​concern over the injury status of first-choice fullback ​Damian McKenzie ahead of the four-test series ‌against ​world champions South Africa that starts in Johannesburg on August 22. McKenzie has been struggling with an ankle problem that kept him out of the 50-19 victory ‌over the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, but there is better news around wing Will Jordan (back) and scrumhalf Cam Roigard (calf), neither of whom have played for a month.

"Both Will and Cam got through a bit of training, we ‌are pretty confident they're going to be right for next week. Both of them we want to have ‌a full week of training, but they're certainly ticking enough boxes," Rennie told reporters after the Bulls game. "We are probably less confident about Damian, but still think he has a good chance to play. Hopefully he can train well on Tuesday."

There are several other ⁠bumps and ​bruises from the victory over ⁠the Bulls, the All Blacks’ third on their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour of South Africa. Prop Xavier Numia has a stiff Achilles and ⁠scrumhalf Cortez Ratima took a blow to the knee.

Rennie was pleased with a victory that has provided food for thought over ​team selection for the first test, though facing the Springboks will be a few levels up from ⁠their games on tour so far against depleted provincial sides still in their pre-season. "There was a lot of good performances, I thought Pete ⁠Lakai ​was excellent until we took him off, Anton (Segner) was massive. Those guys are applying a lot of pressure (to start against South Africa)," he said.

"That certainly wasn't our test side, so there will be a number ⁠of changes, but there was some really good performances that will put pressure on us from a selection point ⁠of view. "What we know ⁠is that the intensity level and the quality that we are going to come up against next week is three, four, five-fold. But we've played reasonably well on ‌tour and we ‌know we need to up the ante."

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