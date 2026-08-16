The Impact of Indonesia's Deadliest Earthquakes: A Decade of Destruction
A magnitude-7.7 earthquake hit eastern Indonesia, resulting in at least 51 deaths, with continuing rescue operations. This event adds to a decade-long history of devastating earthquakes in Indonesia, with significant past incidents in Palu, Cianjur, Lombok, Mamuju-Majene, and Pidie Jaya, each causing numerous casualties and extensive damage.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A devastating magnitude-7.7 earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, leaving at least 51 dead. As rescue teams continue their operations, the nation reflects on a decade marked by some of the deadliest earthquakes. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, provides a grim history of past tragedies.
The city of Palu, in Sulawesi, endured the worst with over 4,000 fatalities in 2018, following a magnitude-7.5 quake and ensuing tsunami. Central district West Java faced tragedy in 2022 with a magnitude-5.6 quake claiming 602 lives despite its moderate strength.
Other significant events include the 7.0 magnitude Lombok quake in 2018 that caused widespread devastation, the 6.2 magnitude Mamuju-Majene quake in 2021, and the 6.5 magnitude Pidie Jaya disaster in 2016. These earthquakes underline the persistent vulnerability of this seismically active region.
ALSO READ
-
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia: A Seismic Tragedy Unfolds
-
Seismic Turmoil: Aftermath of Indonesia’s Devastating Earthquake
-
Aftershocks and Aftermath: Eastern Indonesia's Devastating Quake
-
Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue
-
Colombia's Earthquake Tragedy: A Nation Mourns and Rebuilds