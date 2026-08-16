The Impact of Indonesia's Deadliest Earthquakes: A Decade of Destruction

A devastating magnitude-7.7 earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, leaving at least 51 dead. As rescue teams continue their operations, the nation reflects on a decade marked by some of the deadliest earthquakes. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, provides a grim history of past tragedies.

The city of Palu, in Sulawesi, endured the worst with over 4,000 fatalities in 2018, following a magnitude-7.5 quake and ensuing tsunami. Central district West Java faced tragedy in 2022 with a magnitude-5.6 quake claiming 602 lives despite its moderate strength.

Other significant events include the 7.0 magnitude Lombok quake in 2018 that caused widespread devastation, the 6.2 magnitude Mamuju-Majene quake in 2021, and the 6.5 magnitude Pidie Jaya disaster in 2016. These earthquakes underline the persistent vulnerability of this seismically active region.