Bangladesh Stuns Australia with Historic Test Win

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lauded his team's newfound focus on pace bowling after a landmark Test victory against Australia. Missing key players, Bangladesh's bowlers took all wickets with pace, securing a win in Darwin. Hasan Mahmud played a pivotal role, taking nine wickets to earn Player of the Match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 13:27 IST
Bangladesh Stuns Australia with Historic Test Win
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a groundbreaking achievement, Bangladesh's cricket team, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, celebrated a historic Test win against the world's top-ranked Australia in Darwin. The victory came as a result of Bangladesh's strategic emphasis on pace bowling, marking their first Test triumph in Australia.

Despite missing leading bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam due to injuries, the visiting team successfully bowled out Australia for 198 runs in the first innings. All ten wickets were captured by the pacers at Marrara Oval, showcasing a significant shift in mindset among the nation's young fast bowlers, Shanto stated.

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud emerged as a key player, securing nine wickets and earning the title of Player of the Match. With unwavering belief and precise planning against Australian batters, Mahmud highlighted the team's determination to make a lasting mark on their ongoing tour. As they prepare for the final match in Mackay, Bangladesh aims for their first series win against Australia.

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