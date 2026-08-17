Jharkhand Government Engages in Critical Talks with Protesting Students
The Jharkhand government, led by Congress leader Rajesh Thakur, is engaging in vital discussions with protesting students over examination irregularities. Efforts aim for a mutual resolution while targeting political agendas allegedly influencing the protests. Students maintain pressure for systemic reform as the dialogue continues.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government is set to enter another round of discussions with student protestors concerning alleged examination irregularities. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve student demands, advocating for both the administration and students to abandon their inflexibility for productive dialogue.
Thakur criticized BJP Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, accusing him of politicizing the student movement for personal gain. He urged students to persist in their protests for systemic reform, insisting that they remain active for at least three months to ensure governmental attention and sustainable solutions.
Government representatives, including Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar, have invited student delegates and their legal advisors for a meeting at the State Guest House. This development comes as protests, led by Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission aspirants, mark their 24th day. (ANI)
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