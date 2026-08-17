Salvini Pressured to Step Down Amid Declining Polls

Matteo Salvini faces calls to resign as leader of the League party amid a drastic drop in voter support. Attilio Fontana, a key party figure, suggests potential leadership change to halt decline. Internal dissatisfaction is rising, marking a possible shift in Italy's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:29 IST
Salvini Pressured to Step Down Amid Declining Polls
  • Country:
  • Italy

Matteo Salvini is under pressure to reconsider his role as the leader of Italy's co-ruling League party. Recent opinion polls show a sharp decline in the party's support, dropping from over 34% in 2019 to approximately 6%.

Attilio Fontana, president of the influential Lombardy region, voiced the need for strategic change in an interview with Corriere della Sera. Fontana suggested that nothing should be off the table in the quest for revival, including possibly replacing Salvini. He emphasized the importance of finding a solution to benefit both the League and the broader centre-right coalition.

Fontana's comments mark a notable divergence within the party as he openly advocated for leadership renewal. "Our members in Lombardy and across the north are conveying public dissatisfaction," Fontana remarked, suggesting growing internal discontent.

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