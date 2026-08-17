Rajnath Singh Urges Young Civil Servants to Lead With ‘Seva Bhav’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked young civil servants to remain closely connected with citizens and bring a strong sense of service to their administrative responsibilities, telling officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service that public expectations are changing and government officials need to understand concerns directly from the people they serve.

Officer Trainees of the 2025 batch of the Indian Defence Estates Service met Singh in New Delhi on August 17, 2026, while undergoing training at the National Institute of Defence Estates Management (NIDEM). During the interaction, the Defence Minister spoke about their future responsibilities and recognised the work carried out by the Defence Estates Department in managing defence land and supporting municipal administration across Cantonment Boards in the country.

Public Service Must Stay Connected With Citizens

Singh placed particular emphasis on "Seva Bhav", or a spirit of service, asking the young officers to approach their duties in a people-friendly manner rather than viewing administration simply as a collection of official procedures. Civil servants occupy positions where their decisions and responsiveness can directly shape citizens' experiences with government institutions, making regular public interaction an important part of effective administration.

He encouraged the trainees to meet people frequently and listen carefully to their grievances, saying direct engagement can help officers develop a clearer understanding of the problems citizens face. Such interaction can also give people greater confidence that their concerns are being heard and that public institutions remain accessible when assistance is required.

Defence Estates Officers Prepare for Complex Responsibilities

The interaction comes as the 2025 batch undergoes professional training at NIDEM, which prepares Indian Defence Estates Service officers for responsibilities connected with defence land and cantonment administration. The Defence Estates Department handles an area of public administration where land management, municipal functions and interaction with local communities can require officers to balance institutional responsibilities with the everyday needs of residents.

Singh appreciated the department's contribution to the management of defence land across India as well as its role in the municipal administration of Cantonment Boards. His message to the trainees highlighted the human side of these responsibilities, with accessibility, communication and sensitivity to public concerns presented as essential qualities for officers entering government service.

Physical and Mental Well-Being Equally Important

The Defence Minister also spoke about the personal well-being of public servants, asking budding officers to give proper attention to both their physical and mental health as they prepare for demanding careers. He encouraged them to follow a spiritual path and practise meditation, pointing to the need for officers to maintain inner balance while dealing with professional responsibilities and public expectations.

The interaction gave the trainees an opportunity to hear directly from the Defence Minister at an early stage of their careers, with the discussion extending beyond administrative duties to the attitudes and habits that can shape effective public service. Director General Defence Estates Shobha Gupta was also present during the meeting.