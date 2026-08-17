Unitree's 'Superman' Robot Debut Stirs Shanghai's Tech Scene

China's leading robotics company, Unitree, has unveiled its latest high-speed robot, nicknamed 'Superman,' shortly before going public on mainland China's stock market. This groundbreaking debut comes as the company, recognized as the world's top humanoid robot seller, prepares to trade on Shanghai's STAR Market.

Scheduled for Wednesday, Unitree's IPO follows an impressive $905 million raise, highlighting investor intrigue. The debut coincides with the World Robot Conference in Beijing, drawing significant attention to Unitree's humanoid robots, known for their agility in dancing, running, and martial arts, leading to an unprecedented oversubscription by retail investors.

Supported by notable tech giants such as Tencent and Alibaba, Unitree's anticipated strong market entrance occurs amidst a broader tech stock recovery in China. Founder Wang Xingxing continues to make waves, embodying Unitree's innovative spirit and solidifying its influence in the technology sector.