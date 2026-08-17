Tragedy on the Road: Polish Pilgrims' Bus Crashes in Hungary

A tragic accident occurred in eastern Hungary when a bus carrying 57 Polish pilgrims veered off a motorway and overturned, resulting in 12 fatalities and several injuries. The incident happened around 1 a.m. near Mezokeresztes. Passengers described the scene as 'unimaginable' with people trapped under seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:23 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Polish Pilgrims' Bus Crashes in Hungary
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A tragic accident has claimed the lives of 12 individuals and left at least 10 others seriously injured in eastern Hungary. A bus carrying 57 Polish pilgrims veered off a motorway, overturned, and landed in a ditch near Mezokeresztes. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. as the bus was returning from a Marian shrine in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The injured have been transported to hospitals in four nearby cities. Survivor Helena Tluczek recounted the harrowing ordeal, describing how she sustained multiple injuries yet managed to rescue her sister from the wreckage. The scene, she said, was 'unimaginable,' with seats torn out and passengers trapped.

Police have suggested that driver fatigue may have led to the accident, with the driver now in custody. Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. This is reminiscent of a 2002 accident in Hungary that claimed 20 Polish lives.

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