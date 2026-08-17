Karnataka Ministers Challenge RSS: A Call for Transparency and Apology

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah criticizes the RSS as fostering divisive ideologies, urging an apology for a purification ritual allegedly targeting Congress President Kharge. Meanwhile, Home Minister Priyank Kharge demands legal accountability from the RSS, questioning its transparency and asset management within India's constitutional framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:43 IST
Karnataka Ministers Challenge RSS: A Call for Transparency and Apology
Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a scathing critique, Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday, likening it to a 'thousand-headed venomous snake' driven by communalism and casteism. He called for an apology from the RSS to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, escalating tensions between the political entities.

Siddaramaiah urged Congress workers to persist with their protests against the RSS and its ideological affiliations, accusing the organization of poisoning societal values. He implored the BJP and Sri Ram Sena to join in apologizing to Mallikarjun Kharge over a controversial purification ritual in Haldwani after a congress rally.

Simultaneously, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge raised questions about the RSS's statutory status and asset transparency. On social media, he challenged the RSS's legal framework and accountability, emphasizing the necessity of transparency for nationally influential organizations under India's constitutional democracy.

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