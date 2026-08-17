Kushner's Diplomatic Push: No Breakthrough in Gaza Crisis Talks

Jared Kushner concluded two days of diplomatic engagements with Israeli and Hamas leaders on Monday. The objective was to break the deadlock over President Trump’s Gaza plan. However, no immediate progress was made, as both parties maintained their entrenched stances on the situation.

Kushner’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following talks with Hamas in Egypt, highlighted the political complexities involved. While Trump's roadmap suggests phased disarmament of Hamas in exchange for Israeli military withdrawal, leaders continued to clash over implementation steps.

Netanyahu is leveraging the issue politically, with national elections on the horizon. Despite the discussions, Israel insists on maintaining military operations until Hamas is fully disarmed. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts persist, albeit with limited visible outcomes.