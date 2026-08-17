Kushner's Diplomatic Push: No Breakthrough in Gaza Crisis Talks

Jared Kushner concluded meetings with Israeli and Hamas officials, attempting to advance U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan. Despite efforts, no imminent breakthrough was observed as both sides maintained their positions. The discussions aimed at disarmament and reconstruction remain stalled amid ongoing military actions and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:20 IST
Kushner's Diplomatic Push: No Breakthrough in Gaza Crisis Talks
Donald Trump

Jared Kushner concluded two days of diplomatic engagements with Israeli and Hamas leaders on Monday. The objective was to break the deadlock over President Trump’s Gaza plan. However, no immediate progress was made, as both parties maintained their entrenched stances on the situation.

Kushner’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following talks with Hamas in Egypt, highlighted the political complexities involved. While Trump's roadmap suggests phased disarmament of Hamas in exchange for Israeli military withdrawal, leaders continued to clash over implementation steps.

Netanyahu is leveraging the issue politically, with national elections on the horizon. Despite the discussions, Israel insists on maintaining military operations until Hamas is fully disarmed. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts persist, albeit with limited visible outcomes.

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