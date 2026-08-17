Russian Opposition Leader Sentenced in Controversial Trial

Lev Shlosberg, a senior member of Russia's Yabloko party, was sentenced to 11 years and one month in a penal colony for condemning the war in Ukraine. The court in Pskov found Shlosberg guilty of discrediting the armed forces and spreading false information, amid increasing pressure on anti-war voices ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:33 IST
Russian Opposition Leader Sentenced in Controversial Trial

A senior figure from Russia's liberal Yabloko party, Lev Shlosberg, has been sentenced to 11 years and one month in a penal colony. His crime? Condemning the war in Ukraine, which he portrayed in court as a catastrophe for Russia. Accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and spreading false information, Shlosberg maintained his innocence and characterized his trial as politically charged.

In his closing speech, Shlosberg expressed a fervent plea for an immediate ceasefire and decried the immense loss of life, warning that a complete death toll would one day emerge, shocking the nation. Both Mediazona and the BBC Russian service report a significantly understated count of Russian military casualties, hinting at a grim reality.

Russia's post-invasion censorship laws impose severe penalties for dissent, making public condemnation scarce. Figures like Shlosberg and others have vocally opposed what they describe as an oppressive regime. Despite being frequently interrupted, Shlosberg used his platform to deliver a harsh critique of the war, undeterred even as the state suppresses dissent.

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