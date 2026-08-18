Tensions Rise: Drone Attacks Target Kurdistan Leaders in Iraq

Two drones targeted the offices of Kurdistan Regional Government leaders in northern Iraq, allegedly launched from Iranian territory. While no casualties were reported, the incident has escalated regional tensions. An investigation is underway, and both Iraqi and Iranian officials have condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:14 IST
Tensions Rise: Drone Attacks Target Kurdistan Leaders in Iraq
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In a recent escalation of regional tensions, two drones aimed at key figures in the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq were launched from Iranian territory, according to security officials. The targeted sites included the office of the prime minister and the home of the region's intelligence chief.

No casualties have been reported thus far, and an investigation led by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is underway to determine the source of the attack. This incident has not only drawn condemnation from Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani but also from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Araqchi, while denying any involvement by Iran, urged caution against potential false-flag operations that could incite regional discord. This attack adds to the history of drone and rocket strikes in the area, with past incidents affecting crucial infrastructure like oil and gas fields.

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