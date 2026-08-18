Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Over Tensions with Iran

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged U.S. President Donald Trump to continue diplomatic talks with Iran to alleviate rising tensions between the nations. Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s readiness to support peace initiatives.

With NATO's second-largest army and a border shared with Iran, Turkey has maintained close ties with the United States, Iran, and mediators such as Pakistan and Qatar. The call for diplomacy follows an Iranian official's warning of a potential shift to an offensive military posture due to stalled negotiations, as the U.S. has ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire.

Additionally, Erdogan and Trump addressed broader regional issues, including bilateral ties, the conflict in Gaza, and a recent defense pact among Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. Erdogan commended the agreement as a demonstration of regional stability and security, while criticizing Israeli actions against Palestinians.