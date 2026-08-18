BRS's Harish Rao Slams Congress for Land Confusion in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader T Harish Rao criticizes the Telangana Congress government for adding entire colonies to the prohibited 22A lands list, causing confusion among property owners. He demands accountability, transparency, and removal of wrongly included properties, accusing the government of weakening key schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:49 IST
BRS's Harish Rao Slams Congress for Land Confusion in Telangana
Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) Deputy Floor Leader T. Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti's Deputy Floor Leader, T Harish Rao, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government. He accused them of creating widespread anxiety among property owners by placing entire colonies on the 22A prohibited lands list under the Indian Registration Act. The provision allows the government to restrict the sale and registration of certain lands.

Addressing a protest in Malkajgiri, Rao alleged that the government included these properties without adequate verification, likening the administration to a 'stone in the hands of a madman.' He criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration for creating new problems instead of solving existing ones. Rao recalled that many lands, once regularized after the repeal of the Urban Land Ceiling Act in 2008, were unjustly added to the list.

He called for Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to take moral responsibility and resign, condemning attempts to shift blame onto officials. Rao demanded the immediate removal of erroneously listed properties and transparency in the 22A process, warning against using it to legitimize illegal occupancies. He criticized the Congress for diminishing funds for welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi.

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