Telangana Targets Healthcare Revolution: New Hospitals by 2027

In an ambitious move to transform Telangana's healthcare sector, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set a deadline for the completion of four major hospitals. The new Osmania General Hospital, LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS hospitals, and the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital are slated to be operational by December 2027.

Reddy's strategic plan includes appointing dedicated directors for each facility to guarantee seamless operations and furnish essential amenities for patients and their families. He emphasized the need for these hospitals to deliver high-quality, super-specialty care akin to corporate entities, thus extending premium healthcare access to underserved populations.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's previous healthcare investments, noting expenditures exceeding Rs 21,800 crore in the past two years. He also critiqued the prior administration for its inadequate health sector initiatives, asserting that the current government remains devoted to transparency and tangible healthcare improvements.