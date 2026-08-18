End of TPS Protection Sparks Concerns for Ethiopians in U.S.

A federal judge in Boston has allowed the termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians in the U.S., following the Supreme Court's ruling permitting similar TPS terminations. DHS justified ending protections citing improved conditions, while critics allege racial bias and overlooked dangers in Ethiopia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:00 IST
End of TPS Protection Sparks Concerns for Ethiopians in U.S.

In a controversial decision, a federal judge has permitted the Trump administration to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians residing in the United States. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that favored similar terminations for other nationalities, underlining judicial limits on reviewing DHS actions.

The decision, supported by a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, reflects a broader push to curtail TPS designations, previously applied to countries like Haiti and Syria. General Counsel of DHS, James Percival, celebrated the ruling as a full implementation of TPS terminations across affected nations.

Critics argue the administration's decision overlooks ongoing dangers in Ethiopia, accusing it of racial and national discrimination. Judicial debates continue, questioning whether DHS overstepped its authority, as the original 1990 statute allocated such powers to the attorney general. The plaintiffs' concerns and legal battles persist amidst these contentious reversals.

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